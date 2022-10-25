SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shutterstock Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.