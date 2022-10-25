SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. William Blair started coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

NYSE WOLF opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

