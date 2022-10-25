SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after buying an additional 198,038 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 103,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

