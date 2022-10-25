SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 115.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insmed stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.71. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.