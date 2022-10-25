SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

