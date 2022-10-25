SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.61. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

