SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 245.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $2,460,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.