SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 775.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $67,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

