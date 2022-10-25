SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

