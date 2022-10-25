SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

DD opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

