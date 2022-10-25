SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,822,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RLI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,756,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,055,000 after buying an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

RLI Stock Up 0.5 %

RLI stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $124.26.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

