SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after buying an additional 2,194,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after buying an additional 685,238 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 222,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $390.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.