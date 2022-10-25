SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after acquiring an additional 502,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 428,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,986 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

JEF stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

