SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $907.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

