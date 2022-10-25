SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

