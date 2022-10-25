SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,633 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Lyft by 30.7% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Further Reading
