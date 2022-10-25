SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 51,583 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 505.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 5.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 38.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.1% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 470,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

