SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Integer by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITGR opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $95.73.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

