SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 634.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Triton International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Triton International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Stock Performance

Triton International stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.29. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.54%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

