SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,247 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

