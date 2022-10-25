SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.67%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

