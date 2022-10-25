SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,494 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,113,000 after acquiring an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.



