SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

