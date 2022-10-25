SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.16.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

