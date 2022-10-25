SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 68,865 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,865 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.