SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 74,382 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,850,000 after acquiring an additional 122,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

