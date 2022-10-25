SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,937 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ERII opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

