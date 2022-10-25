SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading 2.6% Higher

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 220,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.
SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.
SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.
