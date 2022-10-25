SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading 2.6% Higher

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 220,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

SG Blocks Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SG Blocks

SG Blocks Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SG Blocks, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of SG Blocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Featured Articles

