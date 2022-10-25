ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,450 shares of company stock worth $29,820,569. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.55 and its 200-day moving average is $222.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 190.77 and a beta of 1.08. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.