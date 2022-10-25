Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

