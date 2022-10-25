Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) is one of 222 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sigyn Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -432.46% Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors -1,512.65% -113.31% -23.83%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -$3.01 million -3.44 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $80.57 million -2.26

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigyn Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors 754 3223 7406 169 2.61

Sigyn Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 43.01%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics rivals beat Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

