Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) Shares Up 0.2%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. 246,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 100,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

See Also

