Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Up 2.9% on Earnings Beat

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.68. 1,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 668,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.
The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 6.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.