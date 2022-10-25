Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Up 2.9% on Earnings Beat

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.68. 1,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 668,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

