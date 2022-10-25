Single Point Partners LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

