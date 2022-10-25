Sirius XM (SIRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Sirius XM has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

