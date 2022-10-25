Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %
Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.