Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

