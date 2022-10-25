Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Down 6.8%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 14,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 99,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Smart Share Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Smart Share Global Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $180.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smart Share Global ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,810,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Smart Share Global accounts for 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

