Snap Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 603,966 call options on the company. This is an increase of 185% compared to the average volume of 211,601 call options.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,984.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Snap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Snap by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

