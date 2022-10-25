Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Up 5%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 24,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 690% from the average daily volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

SLVYY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

