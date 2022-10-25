SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 3.6% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.66. 139,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 270,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

SOS Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Institutional Trading of SOS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

