South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.61.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

