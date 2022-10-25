South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 193 to GBX 170. The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 184380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

