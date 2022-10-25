Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SWN stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

