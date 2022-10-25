SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Up 0.4%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 37,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 9,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.