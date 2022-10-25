SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Up 0.4%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 37,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 9,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.