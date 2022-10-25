SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 128,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFAX stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74.

