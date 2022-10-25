Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 582.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,330.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %

SAVE stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

