Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 71,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 102,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Sports Ventures Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKIC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 984.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 39.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

