Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.12.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $94.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

