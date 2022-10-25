SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $32,030,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $13,615,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.