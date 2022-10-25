Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 36,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 147,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

